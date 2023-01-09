Rising GameFi Star of 2023: Bless Global with Innovative P2O Model and Over 2 Million Pre-Registered Players (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global has reached a milestone of 2 Million pre-Registered Players. This is the first time the game has announced its up-to-date information about the beta test. Day 1 retention during beta test is 94% with a user average online time of 218 minutes. This astonishing performance evinces Bless Global is indeed an AAA product with promising prospect to revitalize the GameFi ecosystem. Both mobile versions (App Store & Google Play) and the PC version will be officially released on Jan 10. Bless Global will be the pioneer product on PocketBuff, a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
