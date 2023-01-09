NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

PWG | Chris Jericho appare a sorpresa a Battle of Los Angeles

PWG Chris
PWG: Chris Jericho appare a sorpresa a Battle of Los Angeles (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Chi avrebbe mai pensato che Chris Jericho sarebbe salito su un ring PWG? Questo fine settimana c’è stato il torneo Battle Of Los Angeles, dove la PWG di solito organizza match tag team a sorpresa con concorrenti già eliminati dai match di qualificazione. Bene, questa volta, uno dei tag match era pieno di talenti AEW, vale a dire la Jericho Appreciation Society guidata dallo stesso Chris Jericho. Sì, Chris Jericho era in un match in PWG. Surreale. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0 e Sammy Guevara hanno affrontato Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Michael Oku, Kevin Blackwood e SB KENTo. L’intera stable era lì con Hager, Anna e Tay Melo tutti in prima fila per fare il tifo. La ...
