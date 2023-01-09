PWG: Chris Jericho appare a sorpresa a Battle of Los Angeles (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Chi avrebbe mai pensato che Chris Jericho sarebbe salito su un ring PWG? Questo fine settimana c’è stato il torneo Battle Of Los Angeles, dove la PWG di solito organizza match tag team a sorpresa con concorrenti già eliminati dai match di qualificazione. Bene, questa volta, uno dei tag match era pieno di talenti AEW, vale a dire la Jericho Appreciation Society guidata dallo stesso Chris Jericho. Sì, Chris Jericho era in un match in PWG. Surreale. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, 2Point0 e Sammy Guevara hanno affrontato Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Michael Oku, Kevin Blackwood e SB KENTo. L’intera stable era lì con Hager, Anna e Tay Melo tutti in prima fila per fare il tifo. La ...Leggi su zonawrestling
