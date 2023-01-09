Pickford, Manchester United e Tottenham pronte ad ingaggiarlo: ecco l'idea del portiere (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Manchester United e Tottenham sono pronte ad ingaggiare Jordan Pickford, portiere in scadenza nel 2024 con l'Everton. Entrambi i club, riferiscono...Leggi su calciomercato
Rashford ancora scatenato: lo United elimina l'EvertonDal dischetto si presenta Rashford, che spiazza Pickford e chiude la partita. Lo United sorride, mentre l'Everton - e soprattutto Lampard - continuano a sprofondare. Leggi i commenti Calcio Estero: ...
Manchester United - Everton, FA Cup: streaming, formazioni, pronostici...United - Everton MANCHESTER UNITED (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial. EVERTON (4 - 3 - 3): Pickford; ... Pickford, Manchester United e Tottenham pronte ad ingaggiarlo ... Calciomercato.com
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Balde, Mudryk latest; Chelsea battle Spurs for Trossard; Joao Felix updateTransfer news LIVE!Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham continue their push for major signings in the January transfer window. The Gunners in particular are eager to strengthen as they bid to win a first ...
Rumour Has It: Man Utd given 'first option' in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Joao FelixManchester United will get the chance to match any successful bid for Joao Felix as Atletico Madrid push for significant compensation.
Pickford ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pickford Manchester