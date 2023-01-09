Gianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Ultime Blog

NJPW | Lo show Strong sta per cambiare | il presidente Ohbari da qualche indizio

NJPW show
NJPW: Lo show Strong sta per cambiare, il presidente Ohbari da qualche indizio (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Con l’imminente lancio dello <Strong>showStrong> settimanale della Ring of Honor e con le dichiarazioni di Hiroshi Tanahashi sul fatto che <Strong>NJPWStrong> Strong, così come la conosciamo, sta per finire, le speculazioni sullo status del brand si sono moltiplicate. Oggi il presidente della <Strong>NJPWStrong> Takami Ohbari ha confermato via Twitter che <Strong>NJPWStrong> Strong vedrà una revisione nel 2023. “#<Strong>NJPWStrong>Strong sarà ricostruito per adattarsi agli ambienti esterni e interni”. Ha detto Ohbari nel suo tweet, confermando la dichiarazione di Tanahashi sul fatto che gli ...
