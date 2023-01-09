NJPW | Lo show Strong sta per cambiare | il presidente Ohbari da qualche indizio

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Con l’imminente lancio dello <>show Strong> settimanale della Ring of Honor e con le dichiarazioni di Hiroshi Tanahashi sul fatto che <>NJPW Strong>, così come la conosciamo, sta per finire, le speculazioni sullo status del brand si sono moltiplicate. Oggi ildella <>NJPW Strong> Takamiha confermato via Twitter che <>NJPW Strong>vedrà una revisione nel 2023. “#<>NJPW Strong>sarà ricostruito per adattarsi agli ambienti esterni e interni”. Ha dettonel suo tweet, confermando la dichiarazione di Tanahashi sul fatto che gli ...