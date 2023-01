New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world' s biggest challenges

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/Thelaunched its activities today with the announcement of a newfocused on the. Theis thebuilding andinvesting engine of, the first subsidiary of NEOM and a multinational cognitive conglomerate powering the's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies. Theis tasked with building out a portfolio ofs using Silicon Valley–influenced methodology and guidance. It will also build global talent capability and launch a new generation of entrepreneurs. The ...

Lifestyleblog

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/- venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ... Fiorello: "Lirio Abbate via da L'Espresso all'improvviso, dispiace anche a noi" Wemade has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CertiK, a global leader in blockchain audit and security ...It is commonly understood that the restaurant business is one of the hardest ventures an entrepreneur can undertake. Over 60% of restaurants fail in their first year, and 80% close by their fifth year ...