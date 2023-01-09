NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world' s biggest challenges

New TONOMUS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challenges (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The TONOMUS Venture Studio launched its activities today with the announcement of a new Venture competition focused on the metaverse. The Studio is the Venture building and Venture investing engine of TONOMUS, the first subsidiary of NEOM and a multinational cognitive conglomerate powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies. The TONOMUS Venture Studio is tasked with building out a portfolio of Ventures using Silicon Valley–influenced methodology and guidance. It will also build global talent capability and launch a new generation of entrepreneurs. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challenges

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/TONOMUS_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/new - tonomus - venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ...

New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challenges

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/TONOMUS_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/new - tonomus - venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ... Fiorello: "Lirio Abbate via da L'Espresso all'improvviso, dispiace anche a noi"  Lifestyleblog

Wemade Partners With CertiK, A Global Blockchain Security Company

Wemade has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CertiK, a global leader in blockchain audit and security ...

A New Era of Modern Dining: How The Ordeno App Burst Onto the Scene to Meet the Needs of Both Restaurants and Consumers

It is commonly understood that the restaurant business is one of the hardest ventures an entrepreneur can undertake. Over 60% of restaurants fail in their first year, and 80% close by their fifth year ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New TONOMUS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : New TONOMUS TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse