New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challenges (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The TONOMUS Venture Studio launched its activities today with the announcement of a new Venture competition focused on the metaverse. The Studio is the Venture building and Venture investing engine of TONOMUS, the first subsidiary of NEOM and a multinational cognitive conglomerate powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies. The TONOMUS Venture Studio is tasked with building out a portfolio of Ventures using Silicon Valley–influenced methodology and guidance. It will also build global talent capability and launch a new generation of entrepreneurs. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The TONOMUS Venture Studio launched its activities today with the announcement of a new Venture competition focused on the metaverse. The Studio is the Venture building and Venture investing engine of TONOMUS, the first subsidiary of NEOM and a multinational cognitive conglomerate powering the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies. The TONOMUS Venture Studio is tasked with building out a portfolio of Ventures using Silicon Valley–influenced methodology and guidance. It will also build global talent capability and launch a new generation of entrepreneurs. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challengesLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/TONOMUS_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/new - tonomus - venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ...
New TONOMUS Venture Studio launches metaverse competition to solve the world's biggest challengesLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978391/TONOMUS_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/new - tonomus - venture - studio - launches - metaverse - ... Fiorello: "Lirio Abbate via da L'Espresso all'improvviso, dispiace anche a noi" Lifestyleblog
Wemade Partners With CertiK, A Global Blockchain Security CompanyWemade has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CertiK, a global leader in blockchain audit and security ...
A New Era of Modern Dining: How The Ordeno App Burst Onto the Scene to Meet the Needs of Both Restaurants and ConsumersIt is commonly understood that the restaurant business is one of the hardest ventures an entrepreneur can undertake. Over 60% of restaurants fail in their first year, and 80% close by their fifth year ...
New TONOMUSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : New TONOMUS