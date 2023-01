NeuroDerm Announces Highly Positive Results from the Pivotal Phase III BouNDless Trial Evaluating ND0612 in Parkinson' s Disease Patients with Motor Fluctuations

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - REHOVOT,?Israel, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), today announcedtheIII multi-center, randomized, double-blind double-dummy (DBDD). The, which evaluated– a continuous, 24 hours/day subcutaneous (SC) infusion?of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for's(PD)– met its primary endpoint of "Good ON" time.1 Following two sequential open-label periods to optimize oral LD/CD and, ...