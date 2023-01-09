Lo United introduce la “regola Ronaldo”: tetto degli ingaggi di 200.000 sterline a settimana (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Non è un mistero che il Manchester United non viva oramai uno dei suoi momenti migliori, tanto che i Glazer, proprietari del club inglese, ne hanno annunciato la messa in vendita e sono alla ricerca di un un acquirente. Notizia diffusa dalla BBC, ma fatta trapelare anche da Cristiano Ronaldo, nella famosa intervista che ha definitivamente rotto il suo rapporto, già difficile con i Red Devils. Nonostante l’addio del campione portoghese non sia stato di certo sereno, il club di Premier sembra aver fatto tesoro dell’esperienza, tanto che il Daily Mail scrive che il Manchester United ha introdotto una “regola di Ronaldo” per garantire che nessuno all’interno dello spogliatoio dell’Old Trafford sia pagato significativamente di più dei suoi compagni di squadra. Una regola che di fatto ...Leggi su ilnapolista
Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves... United Kingdom, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luxury cruise line, Cunard has announced it will be ... Cunard was the first cruise line to introduce an on board photographer to capture the signature ...
Vention's Disruptive Industrial Automation Approach Boosts Engineering Confidence in 2023... American Air Filter Company "We wanted to introduce automation to combat our lack of personnel but ... 'Having a local presence in the United States and in Europe will bring us closer to our clients and ... Lo United introduce la "regola Ronaldo": tetto degli ingaggi di ... IlNapolista
Mary Mccartney Celebrating 100 Years Of Photography On The Ocean Waves'Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition Luxury cruise line, Cunard, snaps u ...
UAE to include Holocaust education in its school curriculumThe UAE is becoming the first Arab nation to introduce Holocaust education in their national curriculum. The United Arab Emirates will become the first Arab nation to introduce Holocaust education in ...
United introduceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : United introduce