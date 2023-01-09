Inside Job, Netflix cancella la seconda stagione della serie animata (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Ora è ufficiale Netflix ha cancellato la seconda stagione Inside Job. Il creatore della serie animata per adulti Job Shion Takeuchi ha confermato la notizia e dunque le avventure di Reagan Ridley e Brett Hand. I’m sorry guys, it’s true.?#Insidejob pic.twitter.com/MQZJ3S7gRD — Shion Takeuchi (@shhhhhionn) January 9, 2023 Le parole di Takeuchi arrivano su Twitter: “Mi dispiace ragazzi, è vero. Ho il cuore spezzato nel confermare che Netflix ha deciso di cancellare la seconda stagione di Inside Job. Nel corso degli anni, questi personaggi sono diventati persone reali per me, e sono devastato di non poterli vedere crescere. Reagan e Brett meritavano per ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
