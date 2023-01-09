Al Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiUltime Blog

Inside Job | Netflix cancella la seconda stagione della serie animata

Inside Job
Inside Job, Netflix cancella la seconda stagione della serie animata (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) Ora è ufficiale Netflix ha cancellato la seconda stagione Inside Job. Il creatore della serie animata per adulti Job Shion Takeuchi ha confermato la notizia e dunque le avventure di Reagan Ridley e Brett Hand. I’m sorry guys, it’s true.?#Insidejob pic.twitter.com/MQZJ3S7gRD — Shion Takeuchi (@shhhhhionn) January 9, 2023 Le parole di Takeuchi arrivano su Twitter: “Mi dispiace ragazzi, è vero. Ho il cuore spezzato nel confermare che Netflix ha deciso di cancellare la seconda stagione di Inside Job. Nel corso degli anni, questi personaggi sono diventati persone reali per me, e sono devastato di non poterli vedere crescere. Reagan e Brett meritavano per ...
