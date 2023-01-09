IMMERVISION ANNOUNCES AUTOMOTIVE GRADE LENS FOR IN-CABIN VISION SYSTEMS

NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

IMMERVISION, the world's leading developer of advanced VISION SYSTEMS combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, introduced at CES its off-the-shelf 190° LENS developed to address the specific low-light in-CABIN requirements for safety and comfort in the AUTOMOTIVE industry.  The first to design wide-angle Panomorph LENS technology, IMMERVISION continues its pioneering technology with this ultra-wide Field of View (FoV) LENS, offering complete coverage inside the CABIN to meet the needs of both driver and occupant monitoring applications. The LENS distortion profile is designed to generate image quality ...
Immervision, the world’s leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, introduced at CES its off-the-shelf 190° lens developed to ...

