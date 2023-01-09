IMMERVISION ANNOUNCES AUTOMOTIVE GRADE LENS FOR IN-CABIN VISION SYSTEMS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading developer of advancedcombining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, introduced at CES its off-the-shelf 190°developed to address the specific low-light in-requirements for safety and comfort in theindustry. The first to design wide-angle Panomorphtechnology,continues its pioneering technology with this ultra-wide Field of View (FoV), offering complete coverage inside theto meet the needs of both driver and occupant monitoring applications. Thedistortion profile is designed to generate image quality ...