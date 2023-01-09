IMMERVISION ANNOUNCES AUTOMOTIVE GRADE LENS FOR IN-CABIN VISION SYSTEMS (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IMMERVISION, the world's leading developer of advanced VISION SYSTEMS combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, introduced at CES its off-the-shelf 190° LENS developed to address the specific low-light in-CABIN requirements for safety and comfort in the AUTOMOTIVE industry. The first to design wide-angle Panomorph LENS technology, IMMERVISION continues its pioneering technology with this ultra-wide Field of View (FoV) LENS, offering complete coverage inside the CABIN to meet the needs of both driver and occupant monitoring applications. The LENS distortion profile is designed to generate image quality ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
