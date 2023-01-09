Ecolog International Appoints Juan Chaparro as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading global provider of integrated services and logistics solutions for life support, supply chain, energy and healthcare industries, announced the appointment ofasof the, as of 01 January 2023. With over 30 years' experience as anin supply chain management, procurement and sourcing, having worked for globally recognized companies such as Zara (Inditex), Esprit and Primark, Mr.brings a wealth of expertise in complex logistics management in fast-paced environments as well as the B2C focus. This aligns with's vision and growth strategy and makes him a valuable addition to the ...