Ecolog International Appoints Juan Chaparro as Executive Director and Chairman of the Board (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ecolog International, a leading global provider of integrated services and logistics solutions for life support, supply chain, energy and healthcare industries, announced the appointment of Juan Chaparro as Executive Chairman of the Board, as of 01 January 2023. With over 30 years' experience as an Executive in supply chain management, procurement and sourcing, having worked for globally recognized companies such as Zara (Inditex), Esprit and Primark, Mr. Chaparro brings a wealth of expertise in complex logistics management in fast-paced environments as well as the B2C focus. This aligns with Ecolog's vision and growth strategy and makes him a valuable addition to the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vinum: I grandi vini del Piemonte si presentano ad Alba per tre weekendStesso scenario per l'International Jazz Day, sabato 30 aprile, evento promosso dal Comune di Alba ...Coldiretti Cuneo " per approfondire la nuova iniziativa realizzata nell'ambito del progetto Ecolog, ...
La via per il Qatar passa per la Macedonia del Nord. Ecco chi sono i rivali dell'Italia... mentre l'FK Škendija, che negli ultimi anni ne ha raccolto il testimone, è il club di Tetovo, considerata la 'capitale' della minoranza albanese e di proprietà del gruppo Ecolog International,... Il Parlamento UE non rispetta la privacy: sanzionato per illeciti su ... Cyber Security 360
