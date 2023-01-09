NHL 23 - svelati i candidati al Team of the YearAl Gf Vip tra Wilma Goich e Daniele Dal Moro è vero amore?Incidente San Donà di Piave : sbanda e si schianta sul guard-railGianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...Ultime Blog

CES 2023 | OMRON Healthcare to Unveil New Efforts to Realize Vision of Going for Zero -- Zero Heart Attacks and Zero Strokes

CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare to Unveil New Efforts to Realize Vision of "Going for Zero" -- Zero Heart Attacks and Zero Strokes (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - - "Viso," New UK Remote Patient Monitoring Service, to Be Launching in Early 2023 - KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the Company) is Unveiling a new UK remote patient-monitoring service to Realize its "Going for Zero" Vision to eliminate Heart attack and stroke at the world's largest Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2023). The Company is setting its sights on Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and introduces a range of Efforts to detect early AFib at CES 2023, which is taking place on January 5-8 in Las Vegas, the U.S. Logo: ...
