CCI Acquires Majority Stake in European Battery Storage Company S4 Energy BV (Di lunedì 9 gennaio 2023) - LONDON, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Castleton Commodities International LLC ("CCI") announced today that a subsidiary has acquired a Majority Stake in S4 Energy BV ("S4 Energy"), a Company that develops, owns and operates large-scale Energy Storage systems. Based in the Netherlands, S4 Energy builds hybrid Storage systems by combining grid-scale lithium-ion batteries together with the Company's proprietary KINEXT flywheel technology. S4 Energy has an operating portfolio of 25MW in the Netherlands and a project pipeline across various stages of development and construction. The Company targets building more than 300MW of long-duration Storage assets over the next 3 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
