Cardiff-Leeds FA Cup | 08-01-2023 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 8 gennaio 2023) Se il Cardiff non vince da sette partite ufficiali, il Leeds manca l’appuntamento con la vittoria da sei. La conseguenza è che entrambe hanno una classifica poco soddisfacente, con due soli punti di margine sulla zona retrocessione vera e propria. Bluebirds e Whites sono accomunati anche dal fatto di essere stati precocemente eliminati dalla EFL InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Cardiff v Leeds: FA Cup third round – live

Minute-by-minute report: can the Championship side cause an upset when they host Jesse Marsch’s men Find out with Tim de Lisle ...

Cardiff v Leeds. Preview

CARDIFF CITY v LEEDS UTD. FA Cup Sunday 8th January 2023, ko 2:00pm Live on ITV 1. Leeds United have four first-team players ruled out of the FA Cup clash against Cardiff City as ...
