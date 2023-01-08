Gianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Ultime Blog

Cardiff-Leeds FA Cup | 08-01-2023 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

zazoom
Commenta
Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 8 gennaio 2023) Se il Cardiff non vince da sette partite ufficiali, il Leeds manca l’appuntamento con la vittoria da sei. La conseguenza è che entrambe hanno una classifica poco soddisfacente, con due soli punti di margine sulla zona retrocessione vera e propria. Bluebirds e Whites sono accomunati anche dal fatto di essere stati precocemente eliminati dalla EFL InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting

Le partite di oggi, domenica 8 gennaio 2023 - Calciomagazine

18:00 AEK - Panathinaikos 18:30 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Bristol City - Swansea 13:30 Derby - Barnsley 13:30 Cardiff - Leeds 15:00 Hartlepool - Stoke 15:00 Norwich - Blackburn 15:00 Stockport - Walsall 15:...

FA Cup: i pronostici sulle partite dell'8 gennaio

FA Cup: possibili vincenti   Swansea (in Bristol City - Swansea, ore 13:30) Leeds (in Cardiff - Leeds, ore 15:00) Norwich o pareggio (in Norwich - Blackburn, ore 15:00) Stockport (in Stockport ... Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici  Infobetting

Preview: Man City-Chelsea again this week in FA Cup

Manchester City and Chelsea meet for the second time in less than 72 hours, this time in the FA Cup. City won 1-0 when they played in the Premier League on Thursday and Chelsea's lengthy injury list ...

Leeds: Max Wober must make debut in FA Cup

Leeds United take a welcome break from Premier League action as their FA Cup campaign gets underway with a trip to Wales this afternoon. The Whites’ record in the competition over recent times is ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cardiff Leeds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Cardiff Leeds Cardiff Leeds 2023 formazioni quote