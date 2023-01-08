Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 8 gennaio 2023) Se il Cardiff non vince da sette partite ufficiali, il Leeds manca l’appuntamento con la vittoria da sei. La conseguenza è che entrambe hanno una classifica poco soddisfacente, con due soli punti di margine sulla zona retrocessione vera e propria. Bluebirds e Whites sono accomunati anche dal fatto di essere stati precocemente eliminati dalla EFL InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, domenica 8 gennaio 2023 - Calciomagazine18:00 AEK - Panathinaikos 18:30 INGHILTERRA FA CUP Bristol City - Swansea 13:30 Derby - Barnsley 13:30 Cardiff - Leeds 15:00 Hartlepool - Stoke 15:00 Norwich - Blackburn 15:00 Stockport - Walsall 15:...
FA Cup: i pronostici sulle partite dell'8 gennaioFA Cup: possibili vincenti Swansea (in Bristol City - Swansea, ore 13:30) Leeds (in Cardiff - Leeds, ore 15:00) Norwich o pareggio (in Norwich - Blackburn, ore 15:00) Stockport (in Stockport ... Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Preview: Man City-Chelsea again this week in FA CupManchester City and Chelsea meet for the second time in less than 72 hours, this time in the FA Cup. City won 1-0 when they played in the Premier League on Thursday and Chelsea's lengthy injury list ...
Leeds: Max Wober must make debut in FA CupLeeds United take a welcome break from Premier League action as their FA Cup campaign gets underway with a trip to Wales this afternoon. The Whites’ record in the competition over recent times is ...
