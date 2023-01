Blush Nails | come ottenere l’effetto “unghie arrossate”

Vanity Fair Italia

Korean, la nail art di tendenza davvero ...... messo in risalto da spolverate di, che ritorna a gran voce, scolpendo visi raffinati, quasi ... Latosarà un inverno fantasioso e graffiante. Via la stanchezza con il make-up festivo tra oro e rosso Where glazed nails took Hailey Bieber 's philosophy of “hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin” and applied it to glossy manicures, blush nails takes its cue from the flushed cheeks that ...Blush nails are taking over Instagram and TikTok this winter, and they're just as deliciously rosy red as they sound. Here's how to style them.