WWE: Karrion e Scarlett battono l’altra coppia di SmackDown e provocano Rey Mysterio (Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023) Niente da fare per Emma e Madcap Moss. Nella sfida tra le due coppie di SmackDown a trionfare sono stati Karrion Kross e Scarlett. Dopo una poderosa spear di Moss andata a scontrarsi sul corner, Kross ha avuto la meglio sull’avversario chiudendolo nella Kross Jacket e costringendo l’arbitro ad interrompere il match con l’avversario che era ormai privo di sensi. Dopo il match Karrion e Scarlett hanno messo a Madcap Moss la maschera di Rey Mysterio e hanno mostrato alle telecamere una carta dei tarocchi con il viso di Rey Mysterio. Leggi su zonawrestling
