Overwatch 2: Skin GRATIS con la Battaglia per l’Olimpo (Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023) E’ ufficialmente iniziato l’evento a tempo Battaglia per l’Olimpo in Overwatch 2, il quale vi permetterà di ottenere ricompense GRATIS completando le sfide proposte, tra cui una Skin Leggendaria esclusiva. Nuove ricompense GRATIS con l’evento Battaglia per l’Olimpo di Overwatch 2 Tutto quello che dovete fare è giocare la modalità Battaglia per l’Olimpo, la quale prevede un Deathmatch tutti contro tutti, utilizzando ciascun personaggio ed eseguendo la Ultra almeno 25 volte, per poter sbloccare la Skin Leggendaria escluisiva. Come anticipato gli Eroi selezionabili sono pochi e modificati come segue: Ramattra PoseidonePotere Divino – Annientamento Vortice Insaziabile è un ...
Se non altro, come nota personale, costose o meno che siano le nuove Skin del Pass di Overwatch 2 s ono davvero spettacolari: tutte, dalle epiche alle leggendarie. Menzione d'onore alla seconda skin ... Overwatch 2 Battaglia per l'Olimpo: arrivano una modalità a tempo e una skin gratis  Everyeye Videogiochi

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus limited time event went live, offering players the chance to play an alternative free-for-all deathmatch mode of the same name. Rooted in the Greek mythology theme of ...

Blizzard launches the first Double XP Weekend Event of the year in Overwatch 2 in order to promote the brand new Battle for Olympus game mode.
