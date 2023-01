Infobetting

...00 Boreham Wood - Accrington 16:00 Bournemouth - Burnley 16:00 Chesterfield - West Brom 16:00 Fleetwood - QPR 16:00 Hull - Fulham 16:00 Ipswich - Rotherham 16:0016:00 ...Chesterfield - West Bromwich esi preannunciano infine tutt'altro che povere di gol. Meno movimentate, invece, Milwall - Sheffield United e Luton - Wigan. FA Cup: possibili ... Middlesbrough-Brighton (FA Cup, 07-01-2023 ore 16:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Chelsea have signed defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.Badiashile, 21, has spent five seasons in Ligue 1 and made 135 le ...Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has issued an ultimatum to Leandro Trossard to show 100 per cent commitment to Brighton if he wants to get back in the team. Trossard’s form has nosedived since returning ...