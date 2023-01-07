Juventus, Gvardiol ha le idee chiare sul suo futuro (Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023) Josko Gvardiol sembra avere le idee chiare su quale possa essere il suo futuro trasferimento. Il calciatore è nel mirino anche della Juventus Tra le due litiganti, la terza gode. Solitamente è così, ma sembrerebbe che qui le litiganti siano ben più di due. Su Josko Gvardiol si sta scatenando una vera e propria asta, L'articolo Leggi su dailynews24
Serie A, i calciatori più costosi secondo il CIES: Raspadori vale 50mln! Kvara e Osimhen non classificati...an Vlahovi (fw) Juventus FC (ITA)06/2026 80.1M Nicolò Barella (dm) Inter 06/2026 67.3M Rafael Le&...nchen (GER) 06/2026 125.8M Joško Gvardiol (cb) RB Leipzig (GER) 06/2027 123.5M Federico ...
Per il Cies Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia valgono meno di Bastoni e Abraham...6 milioni di euro Jamal Musiala (Bayern Monaco) " 145,1 milioni di euro Josko Gvardiol (Lipsia) " ... Lautaro Martinez (Inter) " 87,5 milioni di euro Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) " 82,4 milioni di euro ... Juventus, Gvardiol ha le idee chiare sul suo futuro DailyNews 24
Juventus join Barcelona eyeing Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried ZahaJuventus are eyeing Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.Zaha is off contract in June and refusing to consider new contract talks with the Eagles.And watching ...
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal push ahead on Felix, Mudryk in Chelsea U-turn, Kane’s Tottenham future uncertainChelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will likely all be busy during this month’s transfer window. The two big names, of course are Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix, with the forwards linked to pretty much ...
Juventus GvardiolSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Juventus Gvardiol