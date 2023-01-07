Hull-Fulham FA Cup | 07-01-2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali ufficiali ufficiali ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023)City-si è giocata per l’ultima volta il 12 febbraio dello scorso anno quando le due squadre militavano in EFL Championship. I londinesi vinsero 1-0 andando poi a conquistare la promozione in Premier League dove in questa stagione stanno andando alla grande dopo alcune settimane di assestamento per capire la nuova realtà. I Cottagers InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e