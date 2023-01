Infobetting

...30 Tottenham - Portsmouth 13:30 Blackpool - Nottingham 16:00 Boreham Wood - Accrington 16:00 Bournemouth - Burnley 16:00 Chesterfield - West Brom 16:00 Fleetwood - QPR 16:0016:00 ...FA Cup: possibili vincenti Nottingham Forest (in Blackpool - Nottingham Forest, ore 16:00) Burnley (in Bournemouth - Burnley, ore 16:00)(inCity -, ore 16:00) Ipswich ... Hull-Fulham (FA Cup, 07-01-2023 ore 16:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Preston North End host fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale, with both teams looking to improve on inconsistent festive periods ...Ivorian international midfielder Jean Michael Seri was close to joining Barcelona from Nice in 2017, but has instead spent time in the Championship during a mixed spell in England ...