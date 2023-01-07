FOOTBALL AFFAIRS Il 2023 nel calcio tra speranze di valutazioni top e rischio bolla

Leggi su calcioefinanza

(Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023) Mentre non si sono ancora spente le eco per la tumulazione di Pelé, scomparso a 82 anni il 29 dicembre 2022, ilsi è aperto con un’altra terribile notizia per ilinternazionale: la morte a causa di un tumore al pancreas, a soli 58 anni, di Gianluca Vialli, tra i leader della Sampdoria L'articoloIlneltraditop eproviene dae Finanza.