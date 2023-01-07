Gianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Ultime Blog

Cardiff-Leeds FA Cup | 08-01-2023 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Cardiff-Leeds (FA Cup, 08-01-2023 ore 15:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 7 gennaio 2023) Se il Cardiff non vince da sette partite ufficiali, il Leeds manca l’appuntamento con la vittoria da sei. La conseguenza è che entrambe hanno una classifica poco soddisfacente, con due soli punti di margine sulla zona retrocessione vera e propria. Bluebirds e Whites sono accomunati anche dal fatto di essere stati precocemente eliminati dalla EFL InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Tabellone FA Cup 2022/2023: gli accoppiamenti

...vs West Bromwich Albion Manchester City vs Chelsea Stockport County vs Walsall Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth Derby County vs Barnsley Cardiff City vs Leeds United ...

Totocalcio, la schedina del 7 - 9 gennaio 2023

Leeds United vs Cardiff City injury news as 5 players ruled out and 4 big doubts

Meanwhile, Jamilu Collins is out for Cardiff with an ACL injury and won’t be back until the summer. Boss Mark Hudson has revealed that Callum Robinson is unlikely to face Leeds ...

Choose your Leeds United XI for FA Cup clash vs Cardiff City as Jesse Marsch hints at possible debut

Leeds United get their FA Cup campaign under way with an away trip to Championship opposition. Cardiff City are the opponents as the Whites aim to end their 51-year wait without a domestic cup.
