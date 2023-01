Infobetting

...30 Gillingham FC - Leicester 13:30 Preston - Huddersfield 13:30 Reading - Watford 13:30 Tottenham - Portsmouth 13:30 Blackpool - Nottingham 16:00 Boreham Wood - Accrington 16:00...FA Cup: possibili vincenti Nottingham Forest (in Blackpool - Nottingham Forest, ore 16:00)(in, ore 16:00) Fulham (in Hull City - Fulham, ore 16:00) Ipswich ... Bournemouth-Burnley (FA Cup, 07-01-2023 ore 16:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Burnley begin their FA Cup campaign this afternoon with a trip to Premier League side Bournemouth. It's the third round of the competition and the Clarets, under Vincent Kompany, will get the chance ...Burnley right back Connor Roberts says supporters should be rightly excited if summer signing Scott Twine makes his full debut in the FA Cup tie away at Bournemouth.