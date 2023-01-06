VIDEO: MLW Fusion 05.01.2023 (Di venerdì 6 gennaio 2023) Torna la MLW con la nuova stagione di Fusion, sulla nuova piattaforma di ProWrestling Tv Live. In questo episodio, Jacob Fatu affronta il nuovo acquisto della MLW Willie Mack: Six Man Tag Team Match: Black Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro vs. Komander, Laredo Kid & MicromanWillie Mack vs. Jacob Fatu MLW Fusion Episode Leggi su zonawrestling
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and ...
News On NJPW, MLW, WOW – Women Of Wrestling, AEW Wrestler InjuredBullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years.‘ WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following ...
