The Last of Us | quando esce? Ci sarà una seconda stagione? Trama e curiosità

The Last of Us, quando esce? Ci sarà una seconda stagione? Trama e curiosità (Di venerdì 6 gennaio 2023) The Last of Us – quando esce e di cosa parlerà la serie? Finalmente l’attesa è finita. Dal 16 gennaio The Last of Us sarà trasmessa su Sky e Now (per la versione doppiata bisognerà aspettare il 23 gennaio). The Last of Us sarà composta da 9 episodi, ne verrà trasmesso uno a settimana, dalla durata di circa 60 minuti eccetto la premiere che durerà ben 85 minuti. La sceneggiatura è affidata a Craig Mazin (già produttore per HBO di Chernobyl) e Neil Druckmann (già autore del gioco) mentre la colonna sonora è di Gustavo Santaolalla che già ha realizzato le musiche del videogioco. La storia è quella dell’omonimo videogioco, sviluppato da Naughty Dog, e racconterà le vicende di Joel ed Elle, in un mondo post-pandemico che ha ridotto gli individui in zombie. Compito ...
