Gillingham-Leicester FA Cup | 07-01-2023 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Gillingham-Leicester (FA Cup, 07-01-2023 ore 13:30 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 6 gennaio 2023) L’ultima in classifica della League Two 2022-23, la quarta divisione del calcio inglese, ospita la tredicesima di Premier League. Il Gillingham viene da quattro sconfitte constitutive in tutte le competizioni di cui le ultime tre in campionato, più o meno come il Leicester che ha passato il turno in Carabao Cup battendo il Milton Keynes InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting

