Gillingham-Leicester FA Cup | 07-01-2023 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Torino Granata

...vs Arsenal Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest Dagenham & Redbridge ovsCity ...Ecco i risultati: Milton Keynes -0 - 3 - 18' Tielemans (L), 29' Ayoze Perez (L), 50' ... Bazunu (L), 25' e 74' Adams (S), Wolverhampton -2 - 0 - 77' Jimenez (W), 90'+1' Ait Nouri Praet via da Leicester Arriva la risposta del suo allenatore Wolves have just 72 hours of rest between the derby and Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Liverpool. Their opponents have 48 hours more, with the added benefit of playing at home. It does not seem ...Plus: Are Newcastle equipped to compete on multiple fronts this season Can Liverpool restore some much-needed hope to their faltering campaign Are we likely to see any huge upsets What about ...