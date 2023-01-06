Celtic-Kilmarnock sabato 07 gennaio 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di venerdì 6 gennaio 2023) Il pareggio in rimonta per 2-2 in casa dei Rangers di lunedì scorso potrebbe aver messo una pietra tombale sulla lotta per il titolo visto che alla vigilia di questa sfida ilha mantenuto nove punti di vantaggio su grandi rivali. Ledei bookmaker del resto parlano chiaro, con la vittoria finale degli InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e