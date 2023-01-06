Aberdeen vs St Johnstone – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di venerdì 6 gennaio 2023) L’Aberdeen cercherà di tornare a vincere in Scottish Premiership questo fine settimana quando accoglierà il St Johnstone al Pittodrie Stadium. I padroni di casa entrano in campo dopo il pareggio senza reti con il Ross County, mentre il St Johnstone arriva in trasferta dopo la sconfitta con il Dundee United. Il calcio di inizio di Aberdeen vs St Johnstone è previsto per Sabato 7 gennaio alle 16 Anteprima della partita Aberdeen vs St Johnstone: a che punto sono le due squadre Aberdeen L’Aberdeen sta attraversando un brutto periodo di forma e il manager Jim Goodwin cercherà di risollevarne le sorti sabato contro il St Johnstone. I Dons si trovano al quarto posto in classifica, ma non hanno vinto nelle ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP Rangers - Celtic 13:30 Aberdeen - Ross County 16:00 Hearts - Hibernian 16:00 Kilmarnock - St. Mirren 16:00 Livingston - Motherwell 16:00 St. Johnstone - Dundee Utd 16:00
Forest Green Rovers reportedly pull out of move for St Mirren midfielder Ethan ErhahonForest Green Rovers are reported to have pulled the plug on their move for St Mirren’s Ethan Erhahon. According the Scottish Daily Express, the League One side had agreed a six-figure deal with the ...
Micky Beale is Scottish football’s prize guy!After four straight victories Micky Beale has been awarded the December Glen’s Vodka SPFL Premiership Manager of the Month.
