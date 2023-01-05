Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

You People | il primo trailer ci mostra Jonah Hill e Eddie Murphy nella nuova commedia Netflix

You People
You People: il primo trailer ci mostra Jonah Hill e Eddie Murphy nella nuova commedia Netflix (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Il primo trailer di You People, la nuova commedia Netflix con Jonah Hill e Eddie Murphy, anticipa le dinamiche familiari nella pellicola di Kenya Barris. You People, la nuova commedia Netflix con Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Eddie Murphy e Nia Long, ha ora un trailer che regala le prime anticipazioni sui personaggi e sulla storia. Il cast stellare e la regia di Kenya Barris sembrano promettere tantissime risate e una storia piena di colpi di scena. Condiviso sul canale YouTube di Netflix, il ...
