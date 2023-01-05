XCMG Machinery Reports Strong Operations and Industry Dominance for 2022 (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - <Strong>XCMGStrong> <Strong>MachineryStrong> Advances Operation Target, Industry Development and Management Synergy in Full Swing in 2022 XUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has reported Strong operation and Industry development achievements in 2022, going against market trends to achieve a revenue of over 100 billion yuan (USD 14.36 billion) for three consecutive years. XCMG is the no.1 construction Machinery manufacturer in China and third globally.
XCMG Machinery Reports Strong Operations and Industry Dominance for 2022XCMG Machinery Advances Operation Target, Industry Development and Management Synergy in Full Swing in 2022 XUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ XCMG machinery (SHE:000425) has reported strong ...
XCMG Machinery Sends off Second Unit of XGT15000 - 600S, World's Largest Tower Crane, to Serve Mega - Scale Bridge Construction Project
XUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425; 'XCMG') sent off the second unit of XGT15000 - 600S, the world's largest tower crane jointly developed by XCMG and China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd. (MBEC),
Kerema district authority to do maintenance on feeder roadsTHE Kerema District Development Authority (KDDA) has purchased earth-moving machines to carry out maintenance work on rundown feeder roads in the district. Local MP Thomas Opa said Machines and ...
Rush for earthmoving equipmentXCMG PNG Engineering Machinery Limited says there is an increased interest in the market for earthmoving equipment.
