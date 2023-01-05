Passenger | Jennifer Lawrence | “Per le scene di sesso con Chris Pratt mi sono ubriacata”

Leggi su screenworld

(Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023)ha ammesso di essersi “molto, molto” prima di girare una scena diincon. L’attrice – qualche anno dopo l’uscita del film – ha descritto la scena come la sua “prima vera scena di”, un’esperienza che ha trovato difficile da affrontare: “È stato strano. E tutto è stato fatto bene; nessuno ha fatto nulla di sbagliato. È stata un’esperienza bizzarra“. Alla domanda su come si sia preparata alla scena, laha risposto: “Mimoltissimo. Ma poi questo mi ha portato a un’ansia maggiore quandotornata a casa, perché pensavo: “Che cosa ho fatto? Non lo so. E lui era sposato. Sarebbe stata la prima volta che ...