Passenger, Jennifer Lawrence: “Per le scene di sesso con Chris Pratt mi sono ubriacata” (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Jennifer Lawrence ha ammesso di essersi “molto, molto ubriacata” prima di girare una scena di sesso in Passenger con Chris Pratt. L’attrice – qualche anno dopo l’uscita del film – ha descritto la scena come la sua “prima vera scena di sesso”, un’esperienza che ha trovato difficile da affrontare: “È stato strano. E tutto è stato fatto bene; nessuno ha fatto nulla di sbagliato. È stata un’esperienza bizzarra“. Alla domanda su come si sia preparata alla scena, la Lawrence ha risposto: “Mi sono ubriacata moltissimo. Ma poi questo mi ha portato a un’ansia maggiore quando sono tornata a casa, perché pensavo: “Che cosa ho fatto? Non lo so. E lui era sposato. Sarebbe stata la prima volta che ...Leggi su screenworld
Microvast and General Motors Selected by the U.S. Department of Energy for a $200 Million GrantSecretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. "Producing advanced batteries and components here at home ... Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty ...
Supernal and Electric Power Systems Partner to Advance eVTOL Battery Capabilities...expansive value chain and many aspects - from battery power to digital infrastructure and passenger ... ContactsJennifer DarlandCommunications & Brand, Supernal jennifer.darland@supernal.aero Andre ... Passenger, Jennifer Lawrence: “Per le scene di sesso con Chris ... ScreenWorld
Gerard Butler is your captain now in the final trailer for PlaneGerard Butler plays a pilot faced with protecting his passengers when his aircraft crash-lands on an island overrun with militia infighting ...
Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving off cliff with 3 passengers in car; all surviveOfficials said it was a miracle the four survived after the car tumbled down a notorious cliffside along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks.
Passenger JenniferSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Passenger Jennifer