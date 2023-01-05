Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Passenger | Jennifer Lawrence | "Per le scene di sesso con Chris Pratt mi sono ubriacata"

Passenger Jennifer
Passenger, Jennifer Lawrence: “Per le scene di sesso con Chris Pratt mi sono ubriacata” (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Jennifer Lawrence ha ammesso di essersi “molto, molto ubriacata” prima di girare una scena di sesso in Passenger con Chris Pratt. L’attrice – qualche anno dopo l’uscita del film – ha descritto la scena come la sua “prima vera scena di sesso”, un’esperienza che ha trovato difficile da affrontare: “È stato strano. E tutto è stato fatto bene; nessuno ha fatto nulla di sbagliato. È stata un’esperienza bizzarra“. Alla domanda su come si sia preparata alla scena, la Lawrence ha risposto: “Mi sono ubriacata moltissimo. Ma poi questo mi ha portato a un’ansia maggiore quando sono tornata a casa, perché pensavo: “Che cosa ho fatto? Non lo so. E lui era sposato. Sarebbe stata la prima volta che ...
