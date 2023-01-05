PacketFabric Now Available in Google Marketplace (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - Customers can now provision multi-cloud data migration services on demand. CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PacketFabric, a leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud Marketplace as a Technology Partner, giving organizations the ability to connect multi-cloud environments up to multiple 100Gs for data migration in minutes and the ability to automate direct connectivity between private cloud colocation and cloud providers all on PacketFabric's 65+TB private network. "Organizations require both agility and flexibility in how they connect to their most mission-critical applications in the cloud. We are thrilled to be working with Google Cloud to provide these solutions with a superior user experience," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PacketFabric, a leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced that it has joined Google Cloud Marketplace as a Technology Partner, giving organizations the ability to connect multi-cloud environments up to multiple 100Gs for data migration in minutes and the ability to automate direct connectivity between private cloud colocation and cloud providers all on PacketFabric's 65+TB private network. "Organizations require both agility and flexibility in how they connect to their most mission-critical applications in the cloud. We are thrilled to be working with Google Cloud to provide these solutions with a superior user experience," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Seagate Expands Lyve Cloud Storage Services to SingaporeLyve Cloud now has over 50 companies in its ecosystem network, including Zadara, Equinix and PacketFabric, to help businesses to fully utilize their cloud infrastructure. 'Seagate's Singapore Lyve ...
Seagate Expands Lyve Cloud Storage Services to SingaporeLyve Cloud now has over 50 companies in its ecosystem network, including Zadara, Equinix and PacketFabric, to help businesses to fully utilize their cloud infrastructure. 'Seagate's Singapore Lyve ...
PacketFabric Now Available in Google MarketplacePacketFabric, a leading provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, today announced that it has joined Google ...
PacketFabric NowSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PacketFabric Now