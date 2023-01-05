Now You See Me 2 – I maghi del crimine: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul film (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Now You See Me 2 – I maghi del crimine: trama, cast e streaming del film su Italia 1 Questa sera, giovedì 5 gennaio 2023, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1 va in onda Now You See Me 2 – I maghi del crimine, film del 2013 con cast d’eccezione: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman e tanti altri. Ma vediamo insieme tutte le informazioni nel dettaglio, la trama e il cast. Trama Un anno dopo essere sfuggiti all’FBI e avere conquistato il favore del pubblico con i loro spettacoli di magia, i membri restanti dei Quattro Cavalieri attendono nuove istruzioni dall’Occhio, la società segreta di maghi da cui sono stati reclutati. Atlas, stanco di aspettare che Rhodes dia loro una nuova missione, cerca l’Occhio per conto proprio. La sua ricerca lo porta a un tunnel sotterraneo in ...Leggi su fattidigossip
Now You See Me i maghi del crimine stasera su Italia 1: trama e cast del primo e secondo film Piper Spettacolo Italiano
