Middlesbrough-Brighton (FA Cup, 07-01-2023 ore 16:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Roberto De Zerbi troverà un Middlesbrough in gran forma ad attendere il suo Brighton in questa sfida di FA Cup. Il Boro infatti ha vinto sei delle ultime sette partite giocate in EFL Championship e grazie a questo ha ripreso la zona playoff dopo una prima parte di stagione negativa. I Seagulls sono ottavi nella InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, lunedì 26 dicembre 2022 - Calciomagazine...00 Sunderland - Blackburn 13:30 Bristol City - West Brom 16:00 Hull - Blackpool 16:00 Middlesbrough ...00 Everton - Wolves 16:00 Leicester - Newcastle 16:00 Southampton - Brighton 16:00 Aston Villa - ...
FA Cup third round: The nine brilliant youngsters Brighton can unleash at Middlesbrough - galleryBrighton and Hove Albion are flying high in the Premier League and many fans are wondering what type of team head coach Roberto De Zerbi will go for in the FA Cup third round at Middlesbrough on ...
Andrew Moran over the moon after making Premier League debut for BrightonThe 19-year-old made his first appearance in the Premier League during The Seagull's 4-1 win over Everton on Tuesday.
