"Key of Today" di Milot | inaugurazione il 30 Marzo in piazza Mercato a Napoli

“Key of Today” di Milot: inaugurazione il 30 Marzo in piazza Mercato a Napoli (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Il progetto Keys of Unity di Milot – in collaborazione con JeanWolfe di Los Angeles, viene lanciato con grande clamore nella sua prima tappa a Napoli, giovedì 30 Marzo 2023. Arrivando su un’onda di positività, speranza e connessione – e con il sogno di ispirare un dialogo aperto – non è un caso che sia proprio a piazza Mercato, a Napoli, che l’artista di fama internazionale Milot ha scelto di posizionare la sua nuova “Key of Today”. Crogiolo di ispirazioni e dinamismo, questa splendida piazza storica è sempre stata l’epicentro di eventi civici, svolgendo un ruolo chiave (con un gioco di parole) nell’affascinante storia di una delle città più antiche del mondo, una metropoli che ha dato origine a molte civiltà e culture, mescolando con ...
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
