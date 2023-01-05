“Key of Today” di Milot: inaugurazione il 30 Marzo in piazza Mercato a Napoli (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Il progetto Keys of Unity di Milot – in collaborazione con JeanWolfe di Los Angeles, viene lanciato con grande clamore nella sua prima tappa a Napoli, giovedì 30 Marzo 2023. Arrivando su un’onda di positività, speranza e connessione – e con il sogno di ispirare un dialogo aperto – non è un caso che sia proprio a piazza Mercato, a Napoli, che l’artista di fama internazionale Milot ha scelto di posizionare la sua nuova “Key of Today”. Crogiolo di ispirazioni e dinamismo, questa splendida piazza storica è sempre stata l’epicentro di eventi civici, svolgendo un ruolo chiave (con un gioco di parole) nell’affascinante storia di una delle città più antiche del mondo, una metropoli che ha dato origine a molte civiltà e culture, mescolando con ...Leggi su ildenaro
OneSpan Announces Participation in 25th Annual Needham Growth ConferenceCHICAGO"(BUSINESS WIRE)"OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 25 th Annual Needham ...- key, ...
Lubrizol® and iXora Partner to Provide State - of - the - art Immersion Cooling Systems in Data Centers... a turn - key, circular solution using CompuZol immersion fluid to provide rack mountable, silent immersion cooling solutions in data centers. CLEVELAND & EDE, Netherlands"(BUSINESS WIRE)"Today, ... Recensione Unihertz Titan Slim: compatto smartphone con tastiera fisica Today.it
Live updates: McCarthy's bid for speaker of the House enters third dayThe House reconvenes Thursday after six failed votes to choose a speaker failed as hardliners in the Republican caucus refused to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Apple's big Fitness+ update adds kickboxing, Beyoncé workouts and moreApple's latest Fitness+ updates are here, and it looks to be one of the biggest January releases for the service since it launched.
Key TodaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Key Today