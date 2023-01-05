iHerb Top Wellness Trends in 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - Dr. Michael Murray, N.D. forecasts theon the rise on's popular blog PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 5,/PRNewswire/, the largest eCommerce platform, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements has tapped Dr. Michael Murray, N.D. – one of the leading authorities in dietary supplements, and natural products – to share his insights for the top health andlikely to gain popularity in. The fullprediction can be found on's blog, the go-to guide featuring advice from credentialed contributors on what's new and next for living well. Immune health has been a key focus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent surveys ...