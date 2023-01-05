Hisense CES 2023: Expanding Global Footprint and Paving the Way for Ongoing Growth (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Hisense CES 2023: Expanding Global Footprint and Paving the Way for Ongoing GrowthLAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - On January 4 th , David Gold, President of Hisense USA, delivered a speech at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, sharing Hisense's international growth and successes in terms of its global layout, technology innovations, B2B business, smart development, and its sponsorships and ...
Hisense annuncia i nuovi TV ULED X e punta a diventare il Re dei MiniLEDHisense festeggia un momento particolarmente positivo sul mercato nordamericano al CES 2023 annunciando la nuova gamma di TV LCD con Quantum Dot, ULED, che si arricchisce di interessanti novità. Con ... CES 2023: nuovi dettagli sul Laser TV 8K di Hisense AF Digitale
Hisense: ora è seconda al mondo nelle vendite di TV, e annuncia i nuovi ULED XIl risultato annunciato da Hisense in occasione della sua conferenza stampa per il CES 2023 conferma la dedizione dell'azienda cinese ai prodotti di alta qualità e la sua resilienza in circostanze ...
A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023(Adnkronos) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV ...
