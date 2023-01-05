Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Hisense CES 2023: Expanding Global Footprint and Paving the Way for Ongoing Growth (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On January 4th, David Gold, President of Hisense USA, delivered a speech at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, sharing Hisense's international Growth and successes in terms of its Global layout, technology innovations, B2B business, smart development, and its sponsorships and partnerships. High-Level of Scale, Efficiency and Flexibility Making Hisense Stand Out in the Industry Hisense TV has reached a record-high performance in 2022, ranking No.2 Globally regarding its TV shipments. This accomplishment incisively demonstrates Hisense's dedication to high-quality products as well as its resilience amid challenging circumstances. Owning a total of 66 overseas ...
Hisense annuncia i nuovi TV ULED X e punta a diventare il Re dei MiniLED

Hisense festeggia un momento particolarmente positivo sul mercato nordamericano al CES 2023 annunciando la nuova gamma di TV LCD con Quantum Dot, ULED, che si arricchisce di interessanti novità. Con ... CES 2023: nuovi dettagli sul Laser TV 8K di Hisense  AF Digitale

Hisense: ora è seconda al mondo nelle vendite di TV, e annuncia i nuovi ULED X

Il risultato annunciato da Hisense in occasione della sua conferenza stampa per il CES 2023 conferma la dedizione dell'azienda cinese ai prodotti di alta qualità e la sua resilienza in circostanze ...

A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

(Adnkronos) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV ...
