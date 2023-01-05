Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Harden e Melton trascinano i 76ers al successo | Pacers ko all' overtime

Harden e Melton trascinano i 76ers al successo: Pacers ko all'overtime (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Philadelphia vince 129 - 126 su Indiana. Tyrese Maxey (17 punti) e Tobias Harris (19) pareggiano nell'ultimo minuto dei regolamentari e i ...
Harden e Melton trascinano i 76ers al successo: Pacers ko all'overtime

Philadelphia vince 129 - 126 su Indiana. Tyrese Maxey (17 punti) e Tobias Harris (19) pareggiano nell'ultimo minuto dei regolamentari e i ...

Nba: Ok Memphis e New Orleans, Milwaukee all'overtime, stop Brooklyn

... in serie negativa ora da quattro partite, mentre Philadelphia, priva di Embiid, ringrazia Harden (26 punti) e la tripla allo scadere di Melton e la spunta al supplementare su Indiana per 129 - 126.

Regular-season success is common in Philly. For these Sixers, a deep playoff run is all that matters.

Joel Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game. James Harden is an assist machine, producing 10.8 per game. And the 76ers extended their home winning streak to 11 games with ...

Bucks Beat Raptors On Giannis Triple Double As Nets' Streak Ends

Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple double sparked the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-101 overtime victory at Toronto on Wednesday while the Brooklyn Nets saw their 12-game NBA win streak snapped.
