Harden e Melton trascinano i 76ers al successo: Pacers ko all'overtimePhiladelphia vince 129 - 126 su Indiana. Tyrese Maxey (17 punti) e Tobias Harris (19) pareggiano nell'ultimo minuto dei regolamentari e i ...
Nba: Ok Memphis e New Orleans, Milwaukee all'overtime, stop Brooklyn... in serie negativa ora da quattro partite, mentre Philadelphia, priva di Embiid, ringrazia Harden (26 punti) e la tripla allo scadere di Melton e la spunta al supplementare su Indiana per 129 - 126. ... Harden e Melton trascinano i 76ers al successo: Pacers ko all'overtime La Gazzetta dello Sport
Regular-season success is common in Philly. For these Sixers, a deep playoff run is all that matters.Joel Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game. James Harden is an assist machine, producing 10.8 per game. And the 76ers extended their home winning streak to 11 games with ...
Bucks Beat Raptors On Giannis Triple Double As Nets' Streak EndsGiannis Antetokounmpo's triple double sparked the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-101 overtime victory at Toronto on Wednesday while the Brooklyn Nets saw their 12-game NBA win streak snapped.
