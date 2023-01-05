Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Elisa with Dardust – An Intimate Night | la scaletta del concerto su Rai 2

Elisa with
Elisa with Dardust – An Intimate Night: la scaletta del concerto su Rai 2 (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) . Canzoni, ordine di uscita, ospiti, cantanti, brani Qual è la scaletta del concerto Elisa with Dardust – An Intimate Night, in onda questa sera su Rai 2? Appuntamento su Rai 2 oggi, 5 gennaio 2023, alle ore 21.20. Il concerto è stato registrato lo scorso 10 dicembre al teatro Arcimboldi di Milano. Sul palco con la grande artista tanti ospiti. Un’atmosfera intima e magica, nel quale Elisa ripercorre i suoi più grandi successi. Vediamo insieme la scaletta con tutte le canzoni di Elisa with Dardust e l’ordine di esibizione. – Come te nessuno mai – Promettimi – Anche fragile con Brunori Sas – Labyrinth – Un filo di seta negli abissi – Rubini con Mahmood – No Hero – ...
Stasera in TV: Film e Programmi da vedere Oggi, 5 Gennaio 2023

Tra i programmi da vedere vi segnaliamo : la serata concerto Elisa with Dardust: An Intimate Night su Rai 2, Maria Teresa - L'apice del potere su Rai 3, Il Celeste - Roberto Formigoni in prima ...

Rai2: una prima serata con Elisa e Dardust

All'evento " Elisa with Dardust - An Intimate Night " hanno partecipato infatti anche Luciano Ligabue, Rkomi, Giuliano Sangiorgi, Emma, Mahmood, Tommaso Paradiso, fino a Brunori S as e Paolo Fresu ed ... Elisa with Dardust, il concerto stasera in tv: la scaletta con canzoni e ...  Music Fanpage

