CGTN | CMG president sends New Year greetings to overseas audiences

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/Shen Haixiong,of China Media Group (CMG), sent Newin an address tovia, China Radio International and through the internet on January 1, 2023. "Bathed in the warm winter sunshine, we welcome 2023, a newfull of promise and expectations. I would like to extend myto you from Beijing," he said. Shen noted that in 2022, the Communist Party of China (CPC) successfully held its 20th National Congress, setting out the task of, and pathways to advancing the rejuvenation of the nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. He said that as a participant, witness and recorder of the new era, CMG presented the grand and magnificent congress ...