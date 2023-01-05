CGTN: CMG president sends New Year greetings to overseas audiences (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), sent New Year greetings in an address to overseas audiences via CGTN, China Radio International and through the internet on January 1, 2023. "Bathed in the warm winter sunshine, we welcome 2023, a new Year full of promise and expectations. I would like to extend my greetings to you from Beijing," he said. Shen noted that in 2022, the Communist Party of China (CPC) successfully held its 20th National Congress, setting out the task of, and pathways to advancing the rejuvenation of the nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. He said that as a participant, witness and recorder of the new era, CMG presented the grand and magnificent congress ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gli auguri di Shen Haixiong al pubblico d'oltremare... ha pronunciato il suo messaggio di Capodanno rivolto al pubblico d'oltremare, attraverso CGTN, ... In qualità di partecipante, testimone e narratore della nuova era, il CMG ha presentato al mondo questo ... Gli auguri di Shen Haixiong al pubblico d'oltremare Notizie - MSN Italia
CGTN : Le président du CMG adresse ses voeux du Nouvel An au public étrangerShen Haixiong, président du China Media Group (CMG), a adressé ses voeux du Nouvel An au public étranger par l'entremise de CGTN, de China Radio International et d'Internet le 1er janvier 2023. « Baig ...
CGTN : Le président du CMG adresse ses vœux du Nouvel An au public étranger/CNW/ - Shen Haixiong, président du China Media Group (CMG), a adressé ses vœux du Nouvel An au public étranger par l'entremise de CGTN, de China ...
