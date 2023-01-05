CCTV+: Today's China brims with vigor, vitality, resilience: Xi (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday said Today's China is a country full of vigor, vitality and resilience with dreams coming true thanks to persistent efforts of one generation after another.Xi made the remarks while delivering an address to extend his best wishes to all the 1.4 billion Chinese people on the New Year's Eve."Today's China is a country where dreams become reality. The Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games concluded in a resounding success. Chinese winter sports athletes gave their all and achieved extraordinary results. Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 soared into the heavens. China's space station was fully completed and our 'home in space' is roving in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
