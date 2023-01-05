Car of the Year - Le finaliste del 2023 e le vincitrici dal 1964 a oggi - FOTO GALLERY (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Manca poco per conoscere il nome dell'Auto dell'Anno 2023, con qualche settimana d'anticipo rispetto alle più recenti edizioni: la cerimonia del Car of the Year, infatti, terrà banco non più al Salone di Ginevra, "trasferito" in Qatar, ma al Brussels Motor Show. In particolare, il nome dell'Auto dell'Anno 2023 verrà reso noto il 13 gennaio alle ore 12, cioè nel giorno d'inaugurazione della kermesse belga. Noi di Quattroruote, come di consueto, trasmetteremo per voi la diretta dell'evento, mentre il nostro direttore Gian Luca Pellegrini sarà tra i 61 giornalisti della giuria. Le finaliste del 2023. Le sette finaliste odierne, selezionate tra una più ampia rosa di 27 nomi, sono la Jeep Avenger, la Kia Niro, la Nissan Ariya, la Peugeot 408, la Renault Austral e la Volkswagen ID. Buzz, ...Leggi su quattroruote
ThunderX Released Its First Domain Control Middleware at CES2023ThunderX provides innovative and highly decoupled domain control platform, self - developed middleware and complete tool chains for global smart car customers. Relying on the leading technology ...
Avrios counts more than 1,000 ... Car of the Year - Auto dell'anno: le finaliste del 2023 e l'albo d'oro con tutte le vincitrici dal 1964 a oggi
Car of the YearRipercorriamo l'albo d'oro dell'Auto dell'anno, in attesa di conoscere la nuova "numero uno": appuntamento al 13 gennaio ...
Sony and Honda reveal their car brand, AfeelaSony and Honda, which announced a joint venture last year to develop and build electric cars, have revealed the name of their new car brand. It will be called Afeela. At a presentation during the ...
