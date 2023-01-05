Gianluca Vialli è morto, ci lascia un altro grande campioneCristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Ultime Blog

Car of the Year - Le finaliste del 2023 e le vincitrici dal 1964 a oggi - FOTO GALLERY

Car of the Year - Le finaliste del 2023 e le vincitrici dal 1964 a oggi - FOTO GALLERY (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) Manca poco per conoscere il nome dell'Auto dell'Anno 2023, con qualche settimana d'anticipo rispetto alle più recenti edizioni: la cerimonia del Car of the Year, infatti, terrà banco non più al Salone di Ginevra, "trasferito" in Qatar, ma al Brussels Motor Show. In particolare, il nome dell'Auto dell'Anno 2023 verrà reso noto il 13 gennaio alle ore 12, cioè nel giorno d'inaugurazione della kermesse belga. Noi di Quattroruote, come di consueto, trasmetteremo per voi la diretta dell'evento, mentre il nostro direttore Gian Luca Pellegrini sarà tra i 61 giornalisti della giuria. Le finaliste del 2023. Le sette finaliste odierne, selezionate tra una più ampia rosa di 27 nomi, sono la Jeep Avenger, la Kia Niro, la Nissan Ariya, la Peugeot 408, la Renault Austral e la Volkswagen ID. Buzz, ...
