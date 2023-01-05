Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense | ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023 (Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV Technology for Hisense. ULED X represents a significant advancement in LCD television Technology that offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display. ULED X Improves Viewing experience Since the introduction of the first ULED TV ten years ago, Hisense has been continually updating its ULED technologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at ...
