A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense | ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 gennaio 2023) - LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4,/PRNewswire/On January 4th,unveiledX atCESPress Conference, a milestone in LCD TVforX represents a significant advancement in LCD televisionthat offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display.X Improves Viewing experience Since the introduction of the firstTV ten years ago,has been continually updating itstechnologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at ...