Verge Motorcycles lancia il modello TS Ultra

Verge Motorcycles
Verge Motorcycles lancia il modello TS Ultra (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Il nuovo modello Verge TS Ultra è una delle moto elettriche più avanzate di tutti i tempi. Con la sua straordinaria potenza e la sua accelerazione particolarmente aggressiva, rappresenta un’ottima aggiunta alla già rivoluzionaria famiglia di prodotti composta da Verge TS e Verge TS Pro Verge Motorcycles apre la strada al futuro del motociclismo elettrico. L’azienda all’avanguardia nella produzione di moto elettriche lancia il suo nuovo modello ad alte prestazioni al CES a Las Vegas. Come i precedenti modelli, anche la nuova Verge TS Ultra è stata progettata fin dall’inizio per il funzionamento elettrico. Mentre i modelli Verge TS e Verge TS Pro rappresentano già ...
