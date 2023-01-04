Southampton vs Nottingham Forest – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Mercoledì 4 gennaio, al St Mary’s Stadium, il Southampton accoglierà il Nottingham Forest sulla costa sud. I Saints hanno subito un’agonizzante sconfitta per 2-1 contro il Fulham nell’ultima sfida, mentre la squadra di Steve Cooper ha meritatamente ottenuto un pareggio per 1-1 contro il Chelsea. Il calcio di inizio di Southampton vs Nottingham Forest è previsto alle 20:30 Anteprima della partita Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: a che punto sono le due squadre Southampton Un calcio di punizione di James Ward-Prowse non è servito a nulla quando il Southampton è caduto in una sconfitta tardiva contro le outsider europee del Fulham alla vigilia dell’anno nuovo: il capitano dei Saints ha perso ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Totocalcio, schedina 2 - 4 gennaio 2023: risultati, vincite, premi e soldi in palioSouthampton - Nottingham Forest 3. Leeds Utd - West Ham 4. Fiorentina - Monza 5. Leicester City - Fulham 6. Lecce - Lazio 7. Brentford - Liverpool 1 8. Roma - Bologna PANNELLO B (EVENTI OPZIONALI) 9. ...
Il Psg crolla mentre Messi è ancora in ferie: l'effetto del Mondiale sui campionati...in Arsenal - West Ham il giorno di Santo Stefano così come Varane l'indomani in United - Nottingham ...00 Everton - Wolves 1 - 2 16:00 Leicester - Newcastle 0 - 3 16:00 Southampton - Brighton 1 - 3 18:... Southampton-Nottingham Forest (mercoledì 04 gennaio 2023 ore 20:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
