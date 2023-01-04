Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Mercoledì 4 gennaio, al St Mary’s Stadium, il Southampton accoglierà il Nottingham Forest sulla costa sud. I Saints hanno subito un’agonizzante sconfitta per 2-1 contro il Fulham nell’ultima sfida, mentre la squadra di Steve Cooper ha meritatamente ottenuto un pareggio per 1-1 contro il Chelsea. Il calcio di inizio di Southampton vs Nottingham Forest è previsto alle 20:30 Anteprima della partita Southampton vs Nottingham Forest: a che punto sono le due squadre Southampton Un calcio di punizione di James Ward-Prowse non è servito a nulla quando il Southampton è caduto in una sconfitta tardiva contro le outsider europee del Fulham alla vigilia dell’anno nuovo: il capitano dei Saints ha perso ...
