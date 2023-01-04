RISULTATI: Wrestle Kingdom 17 04.01.2022 (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) I RISULTATI di Wrestle Kingdom 17, l’evento più importante dell’anno nella scena del Wrestling giapponese. Wrestle Kingdom 17 Mercoledì 4 gennaio – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo Exhibition Match Ryohei Oiwa batte Oleg Boltin (3:00) New Japan Ranbo (30:37) Great-O-Khan, Shingo Takagi, Sho e Toru Yano sono stati gli ultimi contendenti rimasti in gara e per questo motivo si sono qualificati al Four-Way Match con in palio il Provisional KOPW 2023 Championship nell’evento New Year Dash!! Antonio Inoki Memorial 6-Men Tag Team Match Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask sconfiggono Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask (9:10) IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship Match Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) sconfiggono i LiYoh (Lio Rush & Yoh) (10:29) IWGP ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Dal fumetto al ring: chi era Tiger Mask... cercò il passaggio nella categoria pesi massimi con scarsi risultati. Misawa come Tiger Mask II ...Red Death Mask e ovviamente Tiger the Dark rispettivamente al King of Pro Wrestling 2016 e Wrestle ... Wrestle Kingdom 17 - Risultati Live NJPW The Shield Of Wrestling
