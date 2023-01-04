Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

RISULTATI: Wrestle Kingdom 17 04.01.2022 (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) I RISULTATI di Wrestle Kingdom 17, l’evento più importante dell’anno nella scena del Wrestling giapponese. Wrestle Kingdom 17 Mercoledì 4 gennaio – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo Exhibition Match Ryohei Oiwa batte Oleg Boltin (3:00) New Japan Ranbo (30:37) Great-O-Khan, Shingo Takagi, Sho e Toru Yano sono stati gli ultimi contendenti rimasti in gara e per questo motivo si sono qualificati al Four-Way Match con in palio il Provisional KOPW 2023 Championship nell’evento New Year Dash!! Antonio Inoki Memorial 6-Men Tag Team Match Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask sconfiggono Tatsumi Fujinami, Minoru Suzuki & Tiger Mask (9:10) IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship Match Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (c) sconfiggono i LiYoh (Lio Rush & Yoh) (10:29) IWGP ...
Wrestle Kingdom 17 – Risultati Live NJPW

Wrestle Kingdom 17 è stato l'ultimo grande show della New Japan Pro-Wrestling, andiamo a vedere tutti i risultati.

NJPW: Adesso è realtà, Sasha Banks debutta a Wrestle Kingdom 17 *VIDEO*

In queste ore si sta svolgendo la prima notte di Wrestle Kingdom 17 (CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE I RISULTATI), lo show più importante dell’anno della NJPW. Dopo tante voci, adesso è realtà, Sasha Banks ha ...
