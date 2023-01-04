Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

PornHub | in Louisiana serve la carta di identità per visitare il sito

PornHub Louisiana
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

zazoom
Commenta
PornHub, in Louisiana serve la carta di identità per visitare il sito (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) Lo stato americano ha iniziato a chiedere una prova della maggiore età per accedere a contenuti sessualmente espliciti
Leggi su wired
PornHub, in Louisiana serve la carta di identità per visitare il sito  WIRED Italia

Submit govt-issued ID to watch Porn: Louisiana law to combat child pornography has flaws

A new Louisiana law mandates users to submit govt-issued IDs to access porn on the internet. The logic is, this would be a severe step in cracking down on child pornography. However, there are some ...

Louisiana residents will now need a government ID to access porn online

A new state law went into effect on January 1st, requiring websites containing "a substantial portion" of "material harmful to minors" to ask users to prove that they're 18 or older.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PornHub Louisiana
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PornHub Louisiana PornHub Louisiana serve carta identità