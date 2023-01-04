Orbbec Debuts Femto Mega at CES 2023, the Industry's Highest Resolution 3D Vision Camera with Integrated Depth and AI Processing (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - Game-Changing Performance, Package and Price, Developed in Partnership with Microsoft LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Orbbec, a leading global 3D Camera manufacturer, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Femto Mega, at CES 2023. Built in partnership with Microsoft, it is the first product of a new platform aimed at enabling easy access to 3D technology. It's the Industry's Highest Resolution 3D Camera with real-time streaming of processed images over ethernet or USB connections that makes it ideal for use in logistics, robotics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and fitness solutions. The Depth Camera uses ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
