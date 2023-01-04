Cristiano Ronaldo: i VIDEO DELLA PRESENTAZIONE in Arabia Saudita10.000 euro da pagare dal Comune : Cade dall'altalena e si rompe un ...Castelnovo Monti : Minaccia la moglie mentre sua figlia si lancia dal ...Jeremy Renner incidente : Hawkeye Occhio di Falco degli Avengers in ...Elisabetta Gregoraci in vacanza mostra un bikini da urloElettra Lamborghini nel mirino degli hater... ma lei zittisce tutti ...I migliori film di Natale con Christian De Sica e Massimo BoldiHigh On Life è esattamente questoSci alpino: ottimo terzo posto di Marta Bassino nel Gigante di ...Valutazione dei rischi: a che cosa serve?Ultime Blog

Orbbec Debuts Femto Mega at CES 2023, the Industry's Highest Resolution 3D Vision Camera with Integrated Depth and AI Processing (Di mercoledì 4 gennaio 2023) - Game-Changing Performance, Package and Price, Developed in Partnership with Microsoft LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Orbbec, a leading global 3D Camera manufacturer, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Femto Mega, at CES 2023. Built in partnership with Microsoft, it is the first product of a new platform aimed at enabling easy access to 3D technology. It's the Industry's Highest Resolution 3D Camera with real-time streaming of processed images over ethernet or USB connections that makes it ideal for use in logistics, robotics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and fitness solutions. The Depth Camera uses ...
